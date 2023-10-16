Panel Discuss Tech, Policies To Boost Climate Resilience, Sustainability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Panellists at the ongoing third annual Qatar National Dialogue for Climate Change 2023 (QNDCC) have called for more private-sector friendly policies and incentives, adaptation of current infrastructure to climate change, technology, research and innovation to power efforts to mitigate climate change.

During a panel on“Innovations in Climate Change,” experts including Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi, Qatar University Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies, Prof Mariam Al Maadeed, CEO of Starlink Qatar, Munera Al Dosari, Country Manager, ENGIE Qatar Laurent Furedi and Egis Group Regional Director Middle East & South Asia Thomas Bieche explored how cutting-edge solutions, technology and policies to reduce greenhouse gasses can bolster climate resilience.

Prof Al Maadeed noted how QU, through its research centres, focuses on addressing climate change. She said the institution provides several support systems for sustainability via industrial chairs like Unesco, marine science and water treatment, and local and international collaborations to support the faculty and the QU infrastructure. Besides, QU's innovations have been utilised in agriculture, water treatment, building, environmental monitoring, waste management and recycling, recycling algae, and coral reef regeneration.

Speaking about the government, Al Khulaifi said the government has backed several“interesting technologies” and funds research with clear goals the private sector and academia can access. He added that Qatar applies strict requirements and limitations before factories operate, enabling older technology and industries to increase competitive advantage. He pointed to operational maintenance as a key factor in the industrial process by increasing the longevity of assets.

For his part, Bieche, while emphasising the significance of operational maintenance, said technology can be used to reuse materials to avoid always creating new ones, especially in construction. He added that water remains a priority in the region, citing desalination plants and the high use of energy in its processes.

Bieche called for more green areas, trees and sustainable irrigation and mentioned that vehicular traffic should be operated to minimise environmental impact.

“Innovative practices in Qatar that have been impressive. We see a lot of improvement in green areas. In biodiversity, we have implemented some artificial reefs in several islands - 3D printed reefs to boost the marine ecosystem,” he added.

Furedi, on the other hand, underlined the importance of technology and innovation. He said transformation to sustainable practices needs to happen quickly and be affordable. He said the government should be predictable and stable to accelerate innovation and propose more friendly policies and subsidies for the private sector.

Meanwhile, Al Dosari said businesses must be more aware of climate change and sustainable practices. She said for most businesses, thoughts of climate change and being environmental means“going paperless.”

“Awareness is missing on what is important,” Al Dosari stressed, with energy consumption being the main issue.

Al Dosari added that with several innovations already, demand remains low from the private sector. The government should encourage or implement policies to incentivise them to use these technologies.