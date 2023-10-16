Supreme Judiciary Council, Italy's Siracusa Institute Sign Mou

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) and Siracusa International Institute of Criminal Justice and Human Rights have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Siracusa, Italy, to bolster bilateral technical cooperation and provide qualitative opportunities for judicial capacity-building programmes, which tops the SJC's priorities.

A statement from the SJC said the move was part of its efforts to develop relations with prestigious international legal institutes, especially in the field of building and developing the capacities of judges and administrative staff.

The Siracusa International Institute for Criminal Justice and Human Rights is one of the most prominent criminal justice think tanks. Earlier this year, the SJC met in Doha with an Italian Supreme Court delegation as part of the two countries' judicial expertise exchange, and the SJC's plan to strengthen mutual judicial cooperation between the two sides.