Vodafone Qatar Launches New Data Plans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has recently launched brand new data SIM plans for customers locally, as well as those traveling within the GCC.

The two new plans each offer either unlimited local data, for use in Qatar, or unlimited roaming data which can be used in all GCC countries, including, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

The plans also provide customers with valet parking to be used across Qatar. Orhan Uzal, Consumer Business Director at Vodafone Qatar commented,“We understand the customers' need to stay connected, and we are excited to be launching these new broadband plans, with the inclusion of GCC roaming, reflecting our commitment to empowering our customers to stay connected not only in Qatar but across the entire region.”

Vodafone Qatar offers a comprehensive range of services that include voice, messaging, data, fixed communications, Internet of Things, and ICT managed services for both consumers and businesses in Qatar.