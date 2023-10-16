More Than 500 New Detainees In The West Bank And Jerusalem Since October 7, 2023

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /

The Israeli occupation launches a fierce campaign of arrests against Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The Commission of Detainees' Affairs condemned the fierce campaign of arrests launched by the Israeli authorities today's morning against the Palestinians in all ceties.

The Commission stated the campaign of arrests affected 60 persons, who were subjected to attack, beat, tear gas, sound bombs, rubber bullets and live ammunition.

The Commission pointed out that arrests exceeded 500 persons in addition to tens of arrests the southern governorates, where there is no confirmed figures due to the Israeli blackout, and preventing lawyers from visiting them in prisons.

The Commission confirmed that the barbaric arrest campaign against Palestinians is part of the policy of collective punishment.

The Commission warned of the continuation of this procedure in chasing and arresting our people to cover the security and political failure and the chaos lived by Israelis.