Atlanta Georgia All Stolen Lives Caravan And Rally

All Stolen Lives Caravan/ Rally

Jaylin McKenzie

Ashley McKenzie-Smith with son Jaylin McKenzie

Commemoration of Jaylin McKenzie and fellow Atlanta natives lives lost to police brutality

- Ashley McKenzie-Smith/ mother of Jaylin McKenzieATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Join Ashley McKenzie-Smith , mother of 20 year old Atlanta native , Jaylin McKenzie who was killed on December 16, 2022 by Memphis Police Department and families throughout Georgia and the country for a caravan and rally on October 15, 2023 starting at 4pm in the Atlanta Berean Seventh-Day Adventist Church parking lot.This event serves as a solemn commemoration for the many lives tragically lost to police brutality and homicide. In honor of Jaylin McKenzie's memory and the countless number of lives stolen, Ashley McKenzie-Smith has organized several All Lives Stolen events from Memphis Tennessee to Atlanta Georgia to shed light on the continued abusive, corrupt practices of law enforcement agencies around the country.

Ashley Mckenzie-Smith

Mother of Jaylin McKenzie

+1 404-644-4167

Jaylin McKenzie's mother speaks out about recently released video