Jiangxi, A Land Of Abundant Natural Beauty And Environmental Stewardship

NANCHANG, JIANGXI, CHINA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Last year, a poetic dance called the Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting topped China's national box office of the performing art market.The dance that brings to life the traditional Chinese aesthetic charm is inspired by the painting masterpiece "A Panorama of Mountains and Rivers" from the Song Dynasty (960-1279).Mountains, forests, rivers, and pavilions...The 11-meter-long scroll painting, which is believed to mainly focus on the landscape of Lushan Mountain and Poyang Lake in Jiangxi, is a record of ancient Chinese people's lives and the natural scenery of the time.Jiangxi, known for its picturesque landscapes and pristine waters, boasts renowned scenic treasures such as Jinggang Mountain, Lushan Mountain, Longhu Mountain, and Sanqing Mountain. These natural gems, akin to pearls embedded in the heart of Jiangxi, have garnered fame far and wide. Rivers like the Ganjiang, Fuhe, Xinjiang, Raohe, and Xiuhe gracefully meander through Jiangxi, forming a central and intricate water network centered around Poyang Lake.Poyang Lake, often hailed as the "World's Wetland and the Kingdom of Migratory Birds," stands as the largest overwintering habitat for migratory birds globally. It serves as a vivid testament to Jiangxi's pristine ecological environment.The gift of beautiful landscapes and bountiful waters from nature is complemented by the diligent protection efforts of the people of Jiangxi.The province has accomplished key projects such as the Yangtze River shelterbelt and the Pearl River shelterbelt. Moreover, it has organized initiatives focusing on regional ecological conservation and restoration.For a decade running, Jiangxi has consistently exceeded its annual afforestation and greening targets, maintaining a stable forest coverage rate of 63.1%, ranking second in the nation. Over this same period, the province upgraded 13.2 million mu of low-yield and low-efficiency forests and nurtured 65.2 million mu of forestland.In the quest to safeguard local natural resources, Jiangxi has set its sights on becoming a culturally and tourism-rich province. Jiangxi has seamlessly integrated the concepts of ecological priority and green development into various aspects of cultural and tourism work.Tourism, as a service industry, features low emissions and low pollution, making it a typical green industry. Jiangxi Province has actively pursued the creation of eco-tourism brands. Areas like Jing'an County and Wuning County have successfully established themselves as national model regions for comprehensive tourism.Furthermore, Sanbai Mountain has become a national 5A-level tourist attraction. The Fairy Lake Qixi Cultural Tourism Resort in Xinyu City and the Yashan Tourism and Vacation Zone in Ganzhou City have both earned recognition as national-level tourist and vacation zones.With the addition of 24 new national 4A-level tourist attractions, the province has advanced 513 A-level tourist attractions towards high-quality development, enhancing and diversifying the high-quality, ecological tourism product offerings, effectively positioning eco-tourism as a robust pillar supporting green development.

