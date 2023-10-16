Digital Open Lab: Bridging Startups With AI & ICT Technologies In Pangyo Techno Valley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Open Lab - Pangyo Techno Valley

Pangyo Startup Campus in Pangyo Techno Valley (Photo = beSUCCESS

Entrance to the Digital Open Lab on the 3rd floor of the Startup Campus (photo = beSUCCESS)

Digital Open Labs 5G Test Zone (Photo = beSUCCESS)

PANGYO, SOUTH KOREA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Digital Open Lab, an epicenter for digital innovation, is the cornerstone for startups diving into artificial intelligence and ICT. Located within Pangyo Techno Valley , it is the foundation for startups aiming at global reach.According to the "AI Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report by the global research firm Markets and Markets, the global AI market is expected to reach $150.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.8% from 2023 to 2030.AI technology is increasingly being applied to many aspects of daily life. It is bringing about significant innovation and change in real life, including robotics, healthcare, autonomous driving, and image generation.Pangyo Techno Valley, nestled in Seongnam of Gyeonggi Province, recognized as South Korea's startup bedrock, has seen numerous enterprises unveil groundbreaking AI technologies, riding on the increasing AI adoption.Morai(CEO Hong Jun and Jeong Ji-won), the developer of autonomous driving simulator technology, AI global data solution 'AIMMO' (CEO Oh Seung-taek), visual AI technology Alchera(CEO Hwang Young-gyu), robot AI development PLAIF(CEO Jung Tae-young), medical AI platform ZeroOneAI (CEO Song Joon-ho), and AI natural language processing specialist Brain Ventures(CEO Kim Won-hoe) are growing in Pangyo Techno Valley to compete globally in various fields.Various support programs and institutions are being operated around Pangyo Techno Valley to help various companies gain global competitiveness. In particular, the Digital Open Lab at the Pangyo Startup Campus is a space established for the development of technology in the fields of artificial intelligence, data, and networking, where startups and prospective entrepreneurs can test their technologies.The Digital Open Lab has established facilities, equipment, and collaborative spaces necessary for the development of innovative equipment and services that integrate the D·N·A (Data, Network, and Artificial Intelligence). It supports the entire development cycle (planning→development→commercialization) for small and medium-sized enterprises and startups. Opened in 2021, it aims to foster new information and communication technology industries such as 5G and artificial intelligence.The 'Digital Open Lab,' covering approximately 1,455 square meters, has received a budget of around 49.8 billion won, with a national budget of 48 billion won and 1.8 billion won from Gyeonggi Province, matched from 2021 to 2025. It provides various 5G development environments, including a 5G testbed, MEC platform, and 5G trial networks. Additionally, it supports infrastructure, consulting, and technology development related to AI platforms and technology development.As an example, in 2023, the GBSA promoted the "Open Innovation Digital Open Lab Support Project" to support the release of innovative devices and services using ICT technologies such as data, networks, and artificial intelligence.The GBSA, Telecommunications Technology Association, Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, and seven other organizations jointly supported 78 companies with a budget of 1.6 billion won for six support projects targeting startups and prospective entrepreneurs. The support projects included coordinated digital innovation advancement support (up to 80 million won), ICT innovation device service voucher support (up to 7 million won), and ICT innovation device service verification testbed support (up to 10 million won).In addition, educational programs related to data, networking, and artificial intelligence technologies are also being conducted for startups and prospective entrepreneurs. From June to November 2023, the GBSA will conduct the "Digital Innovation Technology Education" at the Digital Open Lab to foster key talents in the field of digital technology.The education is jointly organized by Gyeonggi Province, the Ministry of Science and ICT, and Daegu City. It is being conducted to promote the development and proliferation of equipment and services using digital technologies. The education covers eight digital fields, including trends in AI semiconductors and industrial ecosystems, data analysis using Python, development and application of generative AI technologies, and innovative process mining based on data.Even if it's not the D·N·A (Data·Network·Artificial Intelligence) technology, it is utilized diversely for innovative technologies. In September, the GBSA signed a business agreement with relevant organizations in Gyeonggi Province to foster the semiconductor industry. As part of the agreement, they plan to jointly utilize infrastructure facilities such as the Digital Open Lab.In conclusion, as Pangyo Techno Valley thrives with startups across IT, Biotech (BT), Content Creation (CT), and Nanotech (NT), the Digital Open Lab is their testing ground, sculpting a path to global eminence.

