Office Chair Market Accelerates At 5.1% CAGR To Hit US$ 23.09 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2023, the global office chair market is currently valued at approximately US$ 14.04 billion. Forecasts indicate that there will be a steady growth in worldwide demand for office chairs, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This growth trajectory is expected to result in the market's value reaching around US$ 23.09 billion by the conclusion of the year 2033.

The production of office chairs is set to witness substantial involvement from both organized and unorganized furniture industries across the globe, offering opportunities for market expansion. Furthermore, the escalating need for infrastructural facilities in educational institutions, such as schools and colleges, is anticipated to boost the sale of various types of conference chairs designed for use in seminar halls and auditoriums. Additionally, the demand for laboratory furniture is identified as a significant factor contributing to increased sales within the target market.

Key Trends:

a. Ergonomics : One of the most prominent trends in the office chair market is the growing emphasis on ergonomic design. With an increasing awareness of the health and productivity benefits of ergonomic seating, consumers and businesses are looking for chairs that offer adjustable features to support various body types and work styles.

b. Sustainability : Environmental consciousness has made its way into the office chair market. Consumers are showing a preference for chairs made from sustainable materials, with companies actively adopting eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

c. Customization : Personalization and customization are gaining traction. Consumers are looking for chairs that can be tailored to their specific needs, from fabric choices to lumbar support adjustments. Manufacturers are responding by offering more customizable options.

d. Remote Work : The rise of remote work, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has reshaped the office chair market. As more people work from home, the demand for comfortable and ergonomic home office chairs has surged. Hybrid work models have further reinforced this trend.

e. Technology Integration : Office chairs are incorporating technology like never before. Some chairs are equipped with sensors and smart features that monitor posture, provide feedback, and encourage healthier sitting habits. Others offer wireless charging and connectivity options.

f. Health and Wellness : There's a growing focus on chairs that promote well-being. This includes features like anti-fatigue mats, massage functionality, and even sit-stand capabilities. Companies are recognizing the connection between employee health and productivity.

Competitive landscape:

Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, recently published a report on the office chair market. The report provides thorough information about sales analysis of office chairs, regional overview, market strategies, key players, etc.

Manufacturers of office chairs are exploring new as well as innovative designs while concentrating on ease during their use to target consumers. Leading companies are inclined towards e-Commerce platforms to enhance their market presence and expand their operations through online channels.

In November 2020, Kimball International acquired Poppin, Inc., which is a company dealing in digitally powered commercial furniture. This strategy is adopted as one of the pivotal strategies of the company to launch new products and expand its brand reach. In December 2021, HNI Corporation acquired Design Public Group. The latter is a prominent supplier of high-design furniture for homes and offices through e-Commerce platforms to support HNI Corporation to reach a larger consumer base.

Key companies in the office chair market are TOPSTAR GmbH, Bristol, Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Kimball Office, UB Office Systems, OKAMURA CORPORATION, PSI Seating Ltd., UE Furniture Co. Ltd., Steelcase, and Haworth Inc.

Segmentation of Office Chair Industry Research:

By Product Type :



Executive

Ergonomic Conference

By Material :



Mesh

Leather

Plastic Fabric

By Sales Channel :



Offline Online

By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Office Chair Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Office Chair market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Office Chair market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Office Chair market size?

