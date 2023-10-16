Konjac Root Fiber Market To Surpass US$ 810 Million At A CAGR Of 7.6% By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

In the year 2023, the global konjac root fiber market is on the verge of achieving a valuation of US$ 390 million. Expectations of robust and sustained growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% are in place. This growth trajectory is anticipated to culminate in the market reaching a significant milestone of US$ 810 million by the conclusion of the year 2033.

Konjac root fiber, also recognized by its alternative name, glucomannan, is a dietary fiber that derives from the root of the konjac plant. Its prominence as a dietary supplement is steadily increasing, propelled by its recognized health benefits and its ability to facilitate weight loss endeavors. What renders konjac root fiber particularly attractive is its notably low calorie and carbohydrate content, making it a fitting choice for various dietary plans, including those that prioritize low-calorie or low-carbohydrate consumption.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global konjac root fiber market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.6% and be valued at US$ 810 million by 2033.

The market witnessed a CAGR of 10.1% for the period of 2018-2022.

The global konjac root fiber market is poised to create absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 420 million during the forecast period.

By sales channel, B2B procurement is poised to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Europe dominated the market with 29.8% market share in 2023. Based on region, the konjac root fiber market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.6% and 7.7% , respectively, in United States and China.

“Increasing Adoption of Konjac Root Fiber in Gluten-free and Vegan Products is the major factor Uplifting the Market Growth,” says a Fact analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent konjac root fiber manufacturers are AuNutra Industries, Best Naturals, BulkSupplements, FMC Biopolymer, Greenutra Resource Inc, Herbadiet, Konjac Foods, Kowa India Pvt Ltd, Nature's Why, Nova Nutritions, NOW Foods, Nutricost, Nutrigold, Precision Nutrition, Puritan's Pride, Shimizu Chemical Corporation, Solaray Inc, TIC Gums, Xian Yuensun and other prominent market players.

Organizations give a critical piece of their income in research and development to determine issues and proposition effective fixes to attract new clients. In order to compete with other players, businesses are developing individualized solutions to issues that cater to industry-specific requirements.

Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of konjac root fiber positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Development

Market participants are choosing the best distribution channels to deliver target products successfully. It includes collaborations with other health-focused firms, retail partnerships, online sales channels, health food stores, etc. by making certain that glucomannan and konjac root fibre goods are of the highest caliber and have the appropriate certifications. This will help build trust among consumers and differentiate the products from competitors.

Market participants are consistently investing in R&D to discover new uses and advantages for glucomannan and konjac root fibre. Keeping up with the most recent research and trends in the world of dietary fibres can help to innovate and dominate the industry. Also they are collaborating with academic institutions, research centers, or other industry actors to support the advantages of glucomannan and konjac root fibre. Collaboration can improve the scientific underpinning of the products and create new growth prospects.

Segmentation of Konjac Root Fiber Industry Research:

By Sales Channel :



B2B Procurement B2C Sales

By Application :



Weight Management

Cholesterol Reduction

Blood Sugar Reduction Constipation Relieving

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Konjac root fiber include:



