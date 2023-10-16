Transport Minister Receives Call From Iran's Minister Of Roads

Doha: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti yesterday received a phone call from Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran H E Mehrdad Bazrpash. The phone conversation focused on bilateral cooperation ties in the fields of transportation, ports, and civil aviation, and ways to further enhance them.

