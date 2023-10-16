Ministers Of State In UAE Mofa Meet Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), H E Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, separately met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE, Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri. During the meetings, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.