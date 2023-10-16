Al Khulaifi Receives Phone Call From Nepalese Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received yesterday a phone call from Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal H E Narayan Prakash Saud. During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, and developments in the situation in the Palestinian territories and Israel.

During the phone call, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern about the escalation of violence, stressing the need for concerted regional and international efforts to calm and reduce the escalation, and spare civilians from the consequences of the confrontations. For his part, the Nepalese Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his country's thanks to the State of Qatar for its continued efforts to reduce the escalation in the region.