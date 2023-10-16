PHCC Conference To Spotlight Global Best Practices In Health, Wellness

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) will host an international conference in Doha in November to discuss best practices in healthcare and highlight Qatar's achievements of promoting health and wellness.

The 5th International Primary Health Care Conference (IPHCC) will be held from November 9 to 12 under the theme 'Primary Care Today: Lessons Learnt, Future Actions for Sustainability' and is expected to gather many local and international experts, Managing Director of PHCC, Dr. Mariam Abdul Malik said yesterday.



The four-day conference will be held under the patronage of Minister of Public Health, H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed AI Kuwari.

With over 850 attendees from various countries, including the GCC, the UK, US, Switzerland, Portugal, and more, the 5th IPHCC is poised to be among the most prestigious medical gatherings in the Middle East.

“The conference brings together many stakeholders, inspiring local and international speakers to share and tap into the successful and outstanding experiences and knowledge,” said Dr. Abdul Malik, addressing a press conference.

Dr. Abdul Malik, also the Chair of the IPHCC organising committee, outlined the key objectives of the event, which include a focus on innovative health management systems and quality improvement initiatives, evidence-based diagnostic and therapeutic management options, and family and community-centred best practices in health promotion and disease prevention.

Additionally, the conference will explore approaches to health education, workforce training, capacity building, and the vital role of research in primary care for improving population health outcomes. The conference offers a platform for researchers to share their abstracts and present numerous panel sessions and workshops. The conference also features an exhibition where healthcare organisations can showcase their latest innovations and contributions to the sector.

Chair of the Scientific Committee, Dr. Zelaikha Al Wahedi; Chair of the Logistics Committee of the conference, Huda Moshen Bashwar; and Deputy Chair of the Organising Committee and Assistant Managing Director for Administration and Corporate Services at PHCC, Musallam Al Nabet, highlighted different aspects of the conference.

Dr. Al Wahedi said 862 participants had been registered for the conference, and around 100 research abstracts will be presented throughout the event.