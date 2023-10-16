Annual Dialogue Highlights Qatar's Commitment To Climate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third annual Qatar National Dialogue for Climate Change 2023 (QNDCC) began yesterday with a strong emphasis on Qatar's commitment to combating climate change and enhancing sustainability practices.

The two-day meet, being held at the Congress Center, Cultural Zone at the Expo 2023 venue, was attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change, H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, and Ambassador of France to Qatar, H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre among other dignitaries,

Speaking at the event, the minister stressed Qatar's climate change mitigation objectives and presence in the country's national vision, adding that Qatar has concentrated on reducing emissions through eco-friendly urban centres.

Dr. Faleh said Qatar had shown its unwavering commitment to combating climate change through its policies and the national climate change strategy, which underlines the country's goals to meet emission cuts, carbon capturing, promote green financing, renewable energy, and adopt sustainable food production and security measures.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani (centre), Ambassador of France to Qatar H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre (right) and Earthna Executive Director Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata (left) at the event yesterday. Pic: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil

“Qatar is fully committed and resolute in addressing climate change. Our dedication is a shared endeavour involving research institutions, academia, businesses, and both public and private sectors,” Dr. Faleh said.

“There's still a lot of global work ahead to reduce the impact of the climate crisis. This dialogue is part of our collective efforts to combat climate change. The results of this dialogue will be instrumental in shaping our approach to sustainability issues,” he added.

On the other hand, the French envoy said Qatar and France have much in common towards securing a sustainable future, emphasising that sustainable development is at“the heart of both countries' vision.”

He added that the dialogue showcases Qatar's commitment to raising public awareness of climate change. Faivre discussed some French policies and measures, noting that France aims to be the first decarbonised nation in the European Union (EU) to reduce GHG emissions, transition to renewable energy, promote sustainable consumption and production, and foster social equity.

“France and Qatar aim to accelerate the transition to a circular economy by 2030 - minimising waste. Strategies include reducing single-use plastic, promoting recycling and encouraging sustainable consumption patterns.

"France and Qatar recognise the importance of food security and are committed to transforming the agricultural sector to ensure food supply. Together, we can create a sustainable future that respects the delicate balance of our climate's ecosystems,” Faivre added.

With climate change and sustainability issues a priority for the government, Earthna Executive Director Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata told The Peninsula that while highlighting the environment sector, the dialogue aims to show how other sectors are working towards solutions.

He said the dialogue will help inform the Qatar position before COP28.

“It is critical to have these conversations because we are conveners,” Dr. Gonzalo said.

“We don't have solutions, and we don't tell people what to do, but we try to convene stakeholders to hear about what they are doing because the dialogue needs to take place. We have to know what everybody is doing, which helps avoid duplication and find solutions. I think there are many areas where action is taking place due to the dialogue,” he added.

At the event, the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) recognised Saleh El Sadi from Palestine with the Sustainability Award.

He was awarded for a groundbreaking innovation, the 'Blue Filter' project. QFFD DG Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari said the award reflects Qatar's tireless commitment towards sustainability and its enhancement.

El Sadi's project reduces pollutants, achieving cleaner water for sustainable agriculture, food security, and economic empowerment.