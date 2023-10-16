Registration For Landmark World Arabian Horse Championship From Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Registration for the World Arabian Horse Championship will open tomorrow, October 17.

The registration will close on October 31, Cultural Village Foundation, Katara has announced.

Latecomers will also have a chance to participate, with late entries being accepted from November 1 to 7. The registration venue is at the Old Doha Port.

To qualify for participation, horses must be registered in any studbook recognised by the World Arabian Horse Organization (WAHO).

Qualifications for the participating horses are detailed and rigorous, reflecting the high standards of the championship. Horses, including yearlings, should have qualified at an affiliated European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO) show, achieving placements from 1st to 5th in A or B shows, 1st to 5th in yearling classes at the World Championship, a title, or an A show, and various other accomplishments at national and international competitions.

A full list of requirements is available at the Katara's website.

The 2023 edition of the World Arabian Horse Championship is a landmark event for Qatar as it marks the first time in over 40 years that this prestigious competition will be held outside France.

The championship is scheduled to run from December 6 to 9 this year.

In an earlier statement to The Peninsula, Katara General Manager, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said hosting the event will further elevate Qatar's position in the equestrian community.