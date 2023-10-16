(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE





TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS STRENGTHENS ITS LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE



Paris (France), October 16, 2023 – Technicolor Creative Studios (TCS) announces the evolution of its Executive Committee with:



The promotion of Jean-Paul Burge from Global President of MPC – the film division of TCS – to Chief Commercial Officer for the Company.



The appointment of Michael Masset as Chief People Officer The extension of Stéphanie Fougou's portfolio of responsibilities with the inclusion of the Company's corporate communications



Jean-Paul Burge will take on the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer for Technicolor Creative Studios. In this role, he will be responsible for developing and implementing the Company's commercial, growth, and marketing strategies. Working in close alignment with Technicolor Creative Studios' four division Presidents, Jean-Paul Burge will drive cross-brand business development, engage in key business partnerships, and expand service offerings to grow client relationships, increase market shares and deliver organic business growth.

As newly appointed Chief People Officer, Michael Masset will serve as a member of the Executive Committee and will report to Caroline Parot, CEO. He joins Technicolor Creative Studios as the Company solidifies its brand as an employer of choice for creative talent. Michael Masset brings with him 20 years of HR leadership and consulting experience in the 'Big Four' with a proven track record in employee engagement and organizational development.

Stéphanie Fougou , General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will also oversee Technicolor Creative Studios' corporate communications to further leverage the Company's vision and values, in addition to her current supervision of legal, audit-risk assessment, CSR and Public Affairs.

Caroline Parot, CEO of Technicolor Creative Studios declared :“As we continue our journey to reimagine the future of Technicolor Creative Studios, I am pleased to reinforce the structure of our Executive Committee.

Jean-Paul Burge' role will be instrumental in accelerating and creating meaningful value for the Group, while relying on the strengths and leadership of each of our Brands in their business segments. Furthermore, Michaël Masset's extensive experience spanning over two decades in HR and people management will be critical in helping us better attract and retain key talent. Finally, Stephanie will be pivotal in driving our corporate communications efforts to new heights and in solidifying Technicolor Creative Studios' voice as a full-fledged Group.

I am confident that this new leadership structure will optimize our performance and efficiency, ensuring we will achieve our full potential. I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our entire management team for their full commitment to shaping a sustainable future for Technicolor Creative Studios.”

Commenting on his newly created role, Jean-Paul Burge added :“Technicolor Creative Studios has enormous untapped potential to improve the individual business groups performance not only by better supporting them and their management but by developing a holding company strategy that brings value to our clients and expands our capabilities and offer. This includes investment in technology, strategic partnerships and cross business unites deals. That will be my focus and I am looking forward to working with the teams to deliver this”.

Biographies

JP Burge – Chief Commercial Officer

Prior to this role, Jean-Paul was Global President of MPC, a TCS company, the largest suite of creative and VFX studios serving the feature film and episodic market globally. Highlights of shows delivered by MPC include The Lion King, The James Bond franchise, and the Harry Potter films. In recent years, the studio has produced Academy Award Winning work for films such as The Lion King, 1917, The Jungle Book and The Life of Pi. Before that Jean-Paul sat on the Global Board of BBDO Worldwide. As Chairman & CEO of BBDO across Asia he was responsible for all BBDO and affiliate offices in the region and their delivery of brand strategy, data management, creative development, design, CRM, ecommerce, and campaign metrics for their clients. With representation in sixteen countries, BBDO Asia is the most creatively awarded network across the region, is known for brand communications solutions for over 500 clients including Ford, Hewlett-Packard, Visa, ExxonMobil, FedEx, Guinness, Mars, Pepsi, Johnson & Johnson, AIA, Mattel, Mercedes-Benz, and Fonterra. Jean-Paul is British/Colombian, was raised in Latin America and was educated between the US and England. He began his career at JWT London in 1998. Over the past twenty-two years he has lived in London, Bangkok, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Jean-Paul today lives in Oxford with his wife Ainsley, and 3 children.

Michael Masset – Chief People Officer

Michael has 20 years of HR leadership and a consulting career in the 'Big four'. He is a strong believer that the management of people, the organization of the company and a meaningful strategy can allow organizations to transform themselves without business disruption and maintain adequate wellbeing for all employees.

Prior to joining Technicolor Creative Studios, Michael served as the first Chief Human Resources Officer for the Group Toluna, after having occupied the role of first Chief Human Resources Officer for the Group Altice. He previously held various positions at Dexia: Head of HR of the Company's Group Holding, Head of the Compensation and Benefits department for the Group, and Deputy of the Group Human Resources Director.

An economic law graduate from Brussels' University, Michael began his career at Ernst & Young in 1998 as a consultant, in 2000, he joined Deloitte & Touch as a manager and in 2002 joined Claeys & Engels as a lawyer.

Stéphanie Fougou - General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Stéphanie Fougou was previously General Counsel and Board secretary of Ingenico SA and of the European Payments Initiative, a private company launched by key European banks and aiming to create a Paneuropean unified payment solution. She has 25 years of experience as General Counsel of major CAC 40/SBF 120 international companies Ingenico, Accor, Vallourec and Club Med where she leaded different expertises such as Legal, Compliance, ESG, Risks, Insurance.

Stéphanie Fougou is an Independent Board member Institute Pasteur and Lead Independent Director of La Compagnie des Alpes.

Stéphanie Fougou is very committed to helping young people build successful and meaningful career paths: she mentors several young people. She is Chairperson of Honor of the AFJE (French Association of In House Lawyers) and“Doyenne” of ENM (Ecole Nationale de la Magistrature) on Commercial, Social and ESG topics and Vice President of Franco British Council.

ABOUT TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS

Technicolor Creative Studios shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCHCS)

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work.



Our global teams of artists and technologists partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.



