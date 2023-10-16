Flagging notification: Shareholding of Georg Fischer AG in Uponor has gone above the threshold of 10 per cent

This is a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. On 15 October 2023, Uponor Corporation has received a notification of a change in shareholding in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

According to the notification, holdings of Georg Fischer AG (Schaffhausen, Switzerland) in shares of Uponor Corporation has gone above the threshold of 10% on 13 October 2023 and is 7,336,068 shares representing 10.02% of the share capital and votes in the company.

The share capital of Uponor Corporation consists of 73,206,944 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.