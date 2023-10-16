Palestinian Death Toll Mount As Clashes With Israeli Occupation Forces Continue

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct, 16 (Petra) -- Two Palestinians were killed and three others were injured during confrontations with Israeli occupation forces in the Aqabet Jabr refugee camp, located south of Jericho, on Monday.In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that occupation forces pushed deep into the camp, sparking intense clashes, with live ammunition and toxic gas canisters deployed."Mu'in Damu, a recently released 21-year-old Palestinian prisoner, was tragically killed, while three individuals also sustained injuries," the ministry added, noting that one of the injured is currently in critical condition after having multiple gunshot wounds, including a close-range shot to the head.Furthermore, Rami Bilal Hassan, a 33-year-old resident of Artah suburb in southern Tulkarm, succumbed to critical injuries sustained from gunfire by Israeli occupation forces targeting his neck. This incident occurred last Friday, while Hassan was driving in the vicinity of Tulkarm.