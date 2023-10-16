Jordan Braces For Variable Weather: Clouds, Rainfall, Mild Autumn Days Await

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) -- The Kingdom is gearing up for a weather rollercoaster in the coming days, as the forecast predicts a mix of clouds, intermittent rainfall, and pleasant autumn conditions.On Monday, partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies are expected across most parts of the country. Showers will intermittently grace the northern and central regions, with heavier downpours possible during the morning hours, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily report.Additionally, limited parts in the southwestern areas may experience scattered light showers. Residents can anticipate moderate northwesterly winds making their presence felt throughout the day.The weather service issued a warning regarding reduced visibility in the highlands and desert due to fog and dust, flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, as well as slippery road conditions in regions experiencing rainfall.As Tuesday approaches, temperatures will take a gentle upward climb, offering a delightful taste of autumn across much of the country. The weather will remain comfortably moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-level clouds are expected to drift through the sky, accompanied by gentle, moderate northwesterly winds.Wednesday is set to continue the enchantment of mild autumn days throughout most parts of the country. Moderate temperatures will prevail, creating an inviting atmosphere for outdoor activities. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will also experience pleasant conditions, adding to the allure of these renowned destinations. Look out for low-level clouds meandering overhead, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.Today's peak temperatures will be between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 12 or even 9C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 32C and lows of 20C.