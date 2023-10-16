Saudia's Major Rebranding To Benefit Bangladeshi Passengers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, revealed its new brand identity and livery during a milestone event in Jeddah, in the presence of Royal Highnesses, Excellenc-ies and leaders from both public and private sectors, as well as prominent media correspondents and aviation experts.

The rebrand marks the beginning of a new era for Saudia, introducing innovative concepts in terms of customer services with a strong focus on digital aspects and enhancing the Bangladeshi guest experience by celebrating Saudi culture, said the airline in a release.

About the rebrand, Engr Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General, Saudia Group, said, "The name and logo of Saudia are integral parts of the Kingdom's aviation history and development and our people share a special emotional connection with the brand. We have incorporated this rich heritage into our new identity, adding elements that reflect our Bangladeshi guests can anticipate an authentic Saudi experience during their journey, showcasing the very best of Saudi Arabia and its rich culture."

In parallel to the rebrand, Saudia has also undertaken a huge digital transformation, entirely enhancing the Bangladeshi customer digital experience. Saudia leads among international airlines in operating generative Artificial Intelli-gence (AI) as a virtual assistant, named "SAUDIA", being one of the first of its kind in the region.