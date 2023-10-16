Budget Revenues From Non-Oil And Gas Sector Increase In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Azerbaijan's
state budget revenues in the non-oil and gas sector amounted to
13.1 billion manat ($7.7 billion) from January through September
2023, which is 6 percent more than forecast and 13.2 percent more
year-on-year, Trend reports via the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.
According to the ministry, the share of the non-oil and gas
sector in budget revenues amounted to 59.5 percent from January
through September 2023.
Tax revenues accounted for 56.5 percent or 7.4 billion manat
($4.3 billion), revenues from customs duties and import tax
accounted for 35.8 percent or 4.7 billion manat ($2.7 billion),
revenues from paid services of budgetary organizations accounted
for 4.4 percent or 582.2 million manat ($342.4 million), revenues
from leasing of state property accounted for 0.2 percent or 24.4
million manat ($14.3 million), and revenues from other incomes
accounted for 3.1 percent or 403 million manat ($237 million).
In addition, tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan
amounted to 15.5 billion manat ($9.1 billion) in 2022 (an increase
of 82.2 percent year-on-year).
