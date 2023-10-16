Council Of Europe Commissioner For Human Rights To Visit Azerbaijan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, on October 16-23, 2023, with a focus on the human rights situation of people affected by the conflict, Trend reports via the European Council.

The Commissioner will hold meetings with State officials, representatives of international organizations and civil society.

A statement will be published at the end of the visit.

