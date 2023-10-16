Saipem Unveils Its Operational Strategy For Azerbaijan By Year-End 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Italy's Saipem
company aims to complete the project with bp for Shah Deniz 2 in
Azerbaijan by late 2023, the company told Trend .
"We have recently achieved the "First Gas" goal with our
participation to the Absheron EPS (Early Production Scheme) Project
conducted by Total and SOCAR partnership. The main task for
Saipem's operation in the country by 2023 is to complete the other
flagship project with our major client bp, i.e. Shah Deniz 2
Offshore Gas Field. The project is on track with the full
satisfaction of our client. It testifies the outstanding experience
and reliability of Saipem after more than 20 years of continuous
presence in Azerbaijan with bp and SOCAR, having contributed to the
full development of all the major offshore facilities in both oil
and gas fields," said the company.
As for the possibility of expanding its business in Azerbaijan,
Saipem said that through thee presence in Baku with a full
operating branch office, the company is constantly monitoring the
market for all the major energy sector investments, in a context of
growing economic exchanges between Italy and Azerbaijan.
"Saipem's interest is focused on both the traditional business
and the renewables one, in particular on offshore wind power," said
the company.
Saipem and its consortium partners Bos Shelf and Star Gulf were
awarded call-off 007 under the Shah Deniz Stage 2 Master Agreement
by bp, on behalf of the Shah Deniz partnership in 2016. The total
value of the contract is approximately $1.5 billion (Saipem share
approximately $1.3 billion), with a duration of five years plus a
possible extension for a further five.
The scope of work of the call-off refers to the transport and
installation of subsea production systems and subsea structures,
laying of fiber optic cables and production umbilicals, laying of
90 kilometers of pipelines, the activation, crewing and operations
management of the new-build Subsea Construction Vessel (SCV)
Khankendi, the SCV diving support, remotely operated vehicle (ROV)
support and marine base management.
Shah Deniz Stage 2, or Full Field Development (FFD) is a giant
project that will add a further 16 billion cubic meters per year
(bcma) of gas production to the approximately 10 bcma produced by
Shah Deniz Stage 1.
