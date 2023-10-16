Number Of Passenger Cars Produced In Azerbaijan This Year Revealed


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan produced 2,110 units of passenger cars from January through September 2023, which is 600 units more year-on-year, State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan told Trend .

The data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that production of machinery and equipment, automobiles, trailers and semi-trailers, as well as other means of transportation amounted to 496.4 million manat ($291.9 million) from January through September 2023.

Production of automobiles, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 31.2 percent, machinery and equipment by 21.1 percent, and production of other vehicles decreased by 21.1 percent year-on-year. Production of tractors increased by 10.6 percent year-on-year.

