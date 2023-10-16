Number Of Passenger Cars Produced In Azerbaijan This Year Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan
produced 2,110 units of passenger cars from January through
September 2023, which is 600 units more year-on-year, State
Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows
that production of machinery and equipment, automobiles, trailers
and semi-trailers, as well as other means of transportation
amounted to 496.4 million manat ($291.9 million) from January
through September 2023.
Production of automobiles, trailers and semi-trailers increased
by 31.2 percent, machinery and equipment by 21.1 percent, and
production of other vehicles decreased by 21.1 percent
year-on-year. Production of tractors increased by 10.6 percent
year-on-year.
