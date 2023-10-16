Kazakhstan's Tokayev To Participate In 'One Belt, One Road' Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to the People's Republic of China on October 17-18, Trend reports.

During the visit, Tokayev will hold negotiations with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qian and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji.

In addition, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the III High-Level Forum "One Belt, One Road".

A number of meetings with heads of large Chinese companies are also planned.