Kazakhstan's Tokayev To Participate In 'One Belt, One Road' Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to the
People's Republic of China on October 17-18, Trend reports.
During the visit, Tokayev will hold negotiations with President
of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, Premier of the State
Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qian and Chairman of
the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao
Leji.
In addition, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the
III High-Level Forum "One Belt, One Road".
A number of meetings with heads of large Chinese companies are
also planned.
