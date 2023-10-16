Azerbaijan Reveals Oil Output, Export Volume In 9M2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan's
oil-condensate production from January through October 2023
amounted to 22.7 million tons, the country's Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.
He noted that, at the same time, the country's oil-condensate
exports totaled 19 million tons.
"During this period, 17.8 bcm out of the 36.1 bcm gas produced
with an increase of 5 percent was exported," he added.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of
oil in 2022. Oil production amounted to 32.6 million tons, and gas
production increased by 6.5 percent, during the reporting period
compared to the same period in 2021.
A total of 22.3 bcm of gas were exported, which is
47.7 percent of the total volume (46.7 bcm) of gas production.
