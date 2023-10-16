Azerbaijan Reveals Oil Output, Export Volume In 9M2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan's oil-condensate production from January through October 2023 amounted to 22.7 million tons, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

He noted that, at the same time, the country's oil-condensate exports totaled 19 million tons.

"During this period, 17.8 bcm out of the 36.1 bcm gas produced with an increase of 5 percent was exported," he added.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of oil in 2022. Oil production amounted to 32.6 million tons, and gas production increased by 6.5 percent, during the reporting period compared to the same period in 2021.

A total of 22.3 bcm of gas were exported, which is 47.7 percent of the total volume (46.7 bcm) of gas production.