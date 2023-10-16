Enemy Shells Nikopol District With Heavy Artillery, Grad MLRS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night Russian invaders opened fire on the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district five times, using heavy artillery and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the city of Nikopol, Russian attacks caused damage to two stores and a café, as well as a private enterprise, religious institution, transport object and park.

A 5-storey apartment block was seriously hit, as well as three detached houses, a household building, a car, and a public transport stop.

Enemy attacks also affected a gas pipeline and four power transmission lines. About 1,500 household consumers were left without electricity.

In addition, two houses, power transmission lines, and a religious institution were damaged in the Marhanets community.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

A reminder that, on the night of October 16, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles .