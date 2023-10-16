United States To Urge Allies To Direct Interest Generated On Russian Assets To Ukraine Mass Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is planning to encourage European officials to take concrete steps to capture the interest generated on the Russian assets that had been frozen.

The relevant statement was made by Axios , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In Luxembourg this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to encourage European officials to take concrete steps to capture the interest generated on some $200 billion in Russian assets held in European accounts,” the report states, referring to a U.S. official.

According to the publication, the Biden administration is exploring and implementing creative ways to achieve its goals in Ukraine without signoff from Capitol Hill.

At the same time, the White House is preparing to send a new supplemental spending request to Congress this week, asking for more money for border security, Ukraine, Israel and potentially Taiwan.