26 Families Move To Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin continues, Azernews reports.

Another group of former IDPs consisting of 26 families or 96 people left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Garadagh for Lachin on October 16.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 272 families - 1052 people.