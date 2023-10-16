Jordanian King Warns Against Israel's Attempts To Displace Palestinians

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Oct 16 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordanian King Abdullah II, yesterday warned against Israel's attempts to displace Palestinians or force their internal displacement.

In separate phone calls with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Felipe VI of Spain, the Jordanian king urged joint efforts to galvanise international support to stop the escalation in Gaza, protect civilians, and respect international humanitarian law, according to a statement released by the Royal Hashemite Court.

He also underlined the importance of ensuring medical and relief aid to Gaza, while guaranteeing international organisations' operations in the enclave to undertake their humanitarian duties.

The king also stressed the importance of creating a political horizon, in order to guarantee the prospects for just and comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution and prevent further cycles of violence and war in the region.– NNN-PETRA

