1969 -- A higher committee for structural planning and mega construction projects was established and chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The committee aimed at studying and approving state projects.

1988 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the Ministry of Higher Education for graduate studies and scientific research.

1994 -- UN Security Council unimously approved resolution 949 which condemned advancement of Iraqi forces towards borders of the State of Kuwait. The council called for immediate and full withdrawal of these forces to their original positions.

1998 -- Kuwait stock exchange became member of the European-Asian Union of stock markets.

2005 -- Ghazi Al-Attar, one of Kuwait's renowned signers in the 1960s, passed away at 64.

2010 -- Jordan media festival honored Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abduredha and Nabila Al-Anjeri for their contributions to Arab art and media.

2011 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 3.3 million loan agreement with Burkina Faso to build a regional hospital.

2012 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the first Asian Cooperation Dialogue's summit.

2015 -- World football governing body, FIFA, suspended Kuwait Football Association (KFA) from international competition with immediate effect.

2016 -- An Amiri decree issued to dissolve the National Assembly in line with article 107 of the Constitution in view of the critical regional circumstances and security challenges. (end) bs