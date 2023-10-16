Amritsar-Bound AIX Flight Diverted To Karachi For Medical Emergency

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Karachi : An Amritsar-bound Air India Express flight was diverted to Karachi on Saturday (October 14) after a medical emergency on the plane.

An Air India Express spokesperson said a guest on board the Dubai-Amritsar flight had a sudden medical complication inflight on October 14 and the crew opted to divert to Karachi, given that it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance.

The flight departed from Dubai at 08.51 AM local time and landed in Karachi at 12.30 PM local time. The airline closely coordinated with the airport and local authorities, and the guest was provided immediate medical services after landing, the spokesperson added.

The airport doctor at Karachi administered the required medication and after medical assessment, the passenger was cleared to fly by the airport medical team.

The flight departed from Karachi at 2.30 PM local time on its way to Amritsar, Air India said.

This comes not too long after a Delhi-bound Air India flight had to make an emergency landing after a passenger's cell phone exploded during takeoff. A pilot landed the plane after smoke was detected.

