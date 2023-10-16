Azerbaijan President Raises National Flag In Mountainous Karabakh

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/AP.

Ilham Heydar oghlu Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, raised his country's flag in the mountainous region of Karabakh on Sunday.

This action followed Azerbaijan's military operation in Karabakh and the detention of many Armenian-origin politicians in the region.

Azerbaijani forces carried out a military operation against their self-declared state of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh in September, and subsequently, based on an agreement with Russia, they handed over their weapons.

Armenia recently filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court, accusing Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing. However, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry swiftly rejected Armenia's case against Baku, branding it as“baseless and absurd” due to its focus on allegations of racial discrimination.

Nevertheless, Armenia alleges that the self-declared Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh engaged in the forced expulsion of the Armenian population upon its entry into the region, characterizing it as an act of“ethnic cleansing.”

The self-declared Karabakh government in Karabakh announced on the sixth of May that it is in the dissolution process.

The self-declared Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh will undergo dissolution, with the order officially signed by Samuel Shahramanyan, the head of the Karabakh region. This dissolution is set to take effect from January 1, 2024. For Armenians, the loss of this land, regarded as the cherished“cradle of culture” for their heritage, represents a profound and historic setback.

