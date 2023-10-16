AI And Robotics Integration Set To Drive $35.9 Billion Surge In Aerospace And Defense Market By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Technological advancement, enhanced automation, and growing focus on precision and efficiency are key drivers for AI and robotics in A&D.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market based on type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

► The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market.

► Owing to travel bans, the revenue of airport operators and airlines declined in 2020 and 2021 in the commercial airline business. Consequently, the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market saw a slight decline.

► However, some major airlines and airport authorities invested in the implementation of artificial intelligence in various passenger processes at airports to improve safety and efficiency during the pandemic.

Categorized by type, in 2021, the software segment commanded the majority portion of the global market for artificial intelligence and robotics in the aerospace and defense sector, constituting nearly 60% of the market share. It is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue until 2031. Forecasts indicate that this segment will experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the projected period. The report also delves into the hardware and services segments, offering comprehensive insights into their respective roles and contributions within the market.

Regionally, in 2021, the North American market emerged as the largest, representing close to 40% of the global share for artificial intelligence and robotics in the aerospace and defense sector. It is anticipated to retain its dominant position throughout the projected period. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific market is forecasted to exhibit the most substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The study also encompasses an analysis of the European and LAMEA regions.

The report analyzes these key players of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Market Players:

► Airbus SE

► IBM Corporation

► Boeing Company

► GE Aviation

► Thales Group

► Lockheed Martin Corporation

► Intel Corporation

► Raytheon Technologies Corporation

► General Dynamics Corporation

► Microsoft Corporation

