Khurshad Alam Serves Grace 21 Smart Hotel As GM

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Md Khurshad Alam serves Grace 21 Smart Hotel in the capital as the General Manager currently.

With over two decades of work experience in the hospitality industry, Alam currently oversees the operations of Grace 21 Smart Hotel, supervises work at all levels and sets clear objectives, among other duties and responsibilities.

As a seasoned hospitality management professional, Alam is responsible for reorganising, streamlining and strengthening operations and administration of the hotel while ensuring quality standard and business advantage.

During his 23-year long career in hospitality, Alam spent 12 years abroad working at renowned hotels like InterCont-inental KSA, Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi and Radisson Blue UAE.

He also played a crucial role in the pre-openings of HANSA Premium Residence and The Olives Hotel in the capital.