Cathay Cargo Terminal Celebrates 10Th Anniversary With New Identity

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Hong Kong : Cathay Cargo Terminal celebrates its 10-year anniversary of full operations at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) by rolling out its new marketing brand internationally and hosting a special party for customers and stakeholders in Hong Kong.

The terminal celebrated the special occasion with a VIP dinner party attended by guest of honour Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Algernon Yau, who spoke about his time as the first Chief Executive Officer of the Cathay Cargo Terminal during its construction and when it opened in 2013 during his time working for the Cathay Group.

Also in attendance were key stakeholders from the Government, Airport Authority Hong Kong and the logistics industry in Hong Kong as well as airline customers and freight forwarders. Cathay Cargo Terminal also held a special lunch party for all of its people, tenants and subcontractors.

As part of the international rollout of the terminal's new marketing brand, the previous brands "Cathay Pacific Services Limited" and "Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal", which represented the terminal operating company and the terminal facility respectively, have been retired and rolled into one refreshed marketing brand, "Cathay Cargo Terminal".

Currently serving 18 scheduled airline customers at HKIA, Cathay Cargo Terminal has set itself apart by focusing on customised solutions for its customers and providing world-class levels of service. Cathay Cargo Terminal provides peace of mind for its customers in the knowledge that they can rely on it to ensure shipments are processed safely, reliably and efficiently at all times.