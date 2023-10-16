New Zealand's Opposition National Party Wins General Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The conservative opposition National Party, led by Christopher
Luxon, won the general election in New Zealand with 38.95% of the
vote, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.
The Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, was
second with 26.90%.
The Green Party received 10.77%, the ACT Party received 8.98%
and the NZ First Party received 6.46%.
A total of 3.8 million registered voters cast ballots for the
120-seat parliament.
After the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that New
Zealand could face prolonged inflation until 2025, the National
Party and the Labour Party promised to improve the economy and
control inflation.
