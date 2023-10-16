Dnipropetrovsk Region Struck By Russian Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 16, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Last night the aggressor attacked the [Dnipropetrovsk] region with missiles. One of them was downed by the East Air Command. The other hit the Dnipro district,” Lysak wrote.
A reminder that, around 00:00 (midnight), October 16, 2023, air raid sirens were ringing our across certain regions of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian missile strikes. Air defense units were put in action.
