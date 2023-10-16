Three Civilians Injured As Russians Attack Poltava Region With Missiles, Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 16, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region with missiles and loitering munitions. The fragments of enemy projectiles damaged several detached houses, causing casualties.

The relevant statement was made by Poltava Regional Military Administration Head Filip Pronin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night the enemy attacked the Poltava region with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. In the Myrhorod district, explosions were heard. Fortunately, no civil or critical infrastructure objects were hit,” Pronin wrote.

However, in his words, the fragments of the Russian missile crashed into several detached houses.

According to the preliminary data, three civilians were injured, including a 10-year-old child. All of them were taken to hospital.