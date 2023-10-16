Chronicles Of Victory: October 16, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents
the chronicle of the 20th day of the Second Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by A Haber TV channel.
- "Azerbaijan's glorious Army has liberated Khirmanjig, Agbulag
and Akhullu villages of Khojavend district. Long live Azerbaijan's
Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.
- The artillery battery belonging to the Armenian armed forces
was destroyed, and the deputy commander of the forces regiment was
injured. A list of the equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces
destroyed at night was disclosed.
- The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reported that 47 civilians were killed and 222 injured
as a result of shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian
armed forces.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared footage from villages of the Khojavend district of
Azerbaijan, which were liberated from the Armenian occupation.
- The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the humanitarian
ceasefire, continued shelling the territories of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam,
Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.
- The Armenian armed forces launched a missile strike on the territory of the
Ordubad district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of
Azerbaijan.
- The Armenian side bombarded a cemetery in Ahmadaghalilar village, Aghdam
district.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared new footage from the liberated Hadrut settlement.
- The state flag of Azerbaijan was raised above the border
outposts liberated from Armenian occupation.
