Etihad Airways Cancels Flights To/From Dhaka Effective October 29

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Etihad Airways announced to cancel its Abu Dhabi-Dhaka flight effective October 29, 2023.

The airline on September 28, 2023, issued a commercial waiver as it plans to suspend its daily flights on Abu Dhabi-Dhaka route.

Till October 28, 2023, the airline operates daily flights on Abu Dhabi-Dhaka route with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Passengers with fully unutilised tickets may receive a full refund with no penalty or administrative fee, while partially used ticket holders may refund the unused portion of their ticket.

The aforementioned options are valid for passengers who have purchased tickets on or before September 27, 2023 for flights on the route with travel date on and after October 29, 2023.

As per reports, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and Biman Bangladesh Airlines will continue operating the route.

Dhaka joined Etihad's network in 2006 initially with A330-200 aircraft operating five weekly flights.