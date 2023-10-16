Record Sale Of Stunning Sakonnet River Renovation

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 15, 2023 8:35 am - Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty is proud to announce the sale of 179 Indian Avenue in Portsmouth, Rhode Island

Portsmouth, RI (October 3, 2023) – Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty is proud to announce the sale of 179 Indian Avenue in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. The off-market waterfront 1.92 acre property, boasting 200 feet of Sakonnet River frontage and deeded beach access, sold today for $8,550,000. The sellers were represented by the high-producing team of Dina Karousos and Nicki Lucenti of Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. Lila Delman Compass brought the

buyer.

The sellers, inspired by the incredible location along the Sakonnet, embarked on a substantial renovation to reimagine the space: a small ranch, once hidden in shadows, now stands as an model of design excellence and functionality, adding light and volume with walls of windows to living spaces while taking full advantage of breathtaking riverfront views. The project, led by Cote Architecture of Bristol, was brought to life with the expertise of Behan Bros, Taste Artful Interiors and Design, Verde Design, Jutras Woodworking, Delta Millworks, and Camera O'Neill Consulting Engineers. The resulting masterpiece showcases an ingenious blend of form and function, seamlessly merging modern design with New England's architectural heritage.

“The sale of this exquisite collaborative renovation represents Portsmouth's highest residential sale, and the second highest on Indian Avenue, which crosses into Middletown,” stated Gustave Whit Sotheby's co-owner, Paul Leys.“We're sure the new owners will enjoy this Sakonnet River-phoenix.”

