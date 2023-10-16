Ian Black Real Estate Celebrates 20 Years In Business

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 15, 2023 9:32 pm - Sarasota-based commercial real estate firm marks milestone with special event on Oct. 6

Ian Black Real Estate, Sarasota's premier commercial real estate firm, marked its 20th anniversary with a celebration at 240 S Pineapple Ave. in Sarasota on Oct. 6. Approximately 200 team members, civic leaders, clients, supporters, friends and families attended the event. In addition, the city of Sarasota presented founder and partner Ian Black the Key to the City and issued a proclamation recognizing Oct. 6, 2023, as Ian Black Day.

Partners and Co-Founders Black and Marci Marsh launched Ian Black Real Estate in 2003 to offer commercial real estate brokerage and property management services. Today, seven partners, eight sales agents, and 12 management and support staff all work together to make Ian Black Real Estate one of the leading commercial real estate firms serving Sarasota, Bradenton and Southwest Florida.

“Since we hung out our shingle two decades ago, it's been incredibly rewarding to see our firm grow from Marci and myself to include over 25 team members and to become a deeply rooted part of this tremendous, vibrant community,” Black said.

The firm's highly experienced brokers and sales agents specialize in office, land, retail, industrial and special-use properties. With over 100 years' combined experience, the team has a proven track record for successfully working with commercial property buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants.

In addition, the firm's property management team manages a portfolio totaling over 2 million square feet of office, retail and industrial space. The team has a strong reputation for providing outstanding client service and maintaining properties to the highest standards.

“Our team is the best in the business, always taking good care of our clients, and also each other,” Marsh said.“Our collaborative culture is one of the things that makes our firm special.”

Giving back to the community is also of tremendous importance to Ian Black Real Estate and is one of the company's core values. Over the past 20 years, members of the firm have contributed countless hours and dollars to supporting charities and worthy causes in the local community, helping to make Sarasota-Manatee a vibrant place to live, work and visit.



About Ian Black Real Estate

Ian Black Real Estate (IBRE) is a boutique commercial real estate brokerage firm located in Sarasota, Fla. The firm is one of the largest commercial brokerage firms in Southwest Florida and boasts a deep knowledge of the commercial real estate market in Sarasota and Manatee counties and the surrounding area. For more information, visit ian-black.