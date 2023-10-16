(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 15, 2023 10:17 pm - Gallery Alchemy a contemporary Art Gallery located in Milton, NSW announce the ground up art exhibition by two of their versatile artists Meagan Jacobs and Justine Wellman. Established Feb 2021.

Gallery Alchemy announces ground up art exhibition by Meagan Jacobs and Justine Wellman. Gallery Alchemy is delighted to present Ground Up, an exhibition that brings together artworks by two of their versatile artists Meagan Jacobs and Justine Wellman. The exhibition starts from 13th September to 10th October, 2023. Art lovers all over Sydney and Australia are invited to check out the exhibition of the contemporary artwork by the artists. The Gallery alchemy exhibitions team would like to give art enthusiasts the opportunity to climb aboard on a fascinating artistic voyage that celebrates the harmony between nature and artistic aspect. Meagan Jacobs, renowned abstract painter, and Justine Wellman, excellent ceramic artists, are showcased in this dual exhibition.

“Art feeds the soul. Art makes you think. It makes you think so deeply that you no longer worry about the world around you. Aesthetically pleasing, it can initiate a conversation, stimulate creativity in the viewer, and also transform people into more positive and well-rounded human beings. One may be overwhelmed with a sudden gust of emotions while simply looking at the art. Emotions like connection, desire, empathy, longing, lust, anger and disgust are all a part of an onlooker's perception of the art. Art sometimes makes you laugh as well. It's quite difficult to keep walking past an art without giving a single look. Art says things that can't be said in words. That's the reason people love art so much”, says the proud owner of Gallery Alchemy.

The artistic creations studio and gallery was established Feb 2021 for the sole purpose of exhibiting the work of emerging and established artists & makers by both local and international artists. A wide collection and variations of artwork can be found in each exhibition. The artist duo Meagan Jacobs artist and Justine Wellman artist are a perfect team that explores different articulations and definitions of revelations through diverse and distinctive styles of their artwork.

"Ground Up" features Meagan Jacobs' unique vision, which is widely recognized for her captivating abstract paintings. Wellman's ceramic pieces, which were meticulously crafted by hand and show a profound respect for nature's beauty and resilience, are delicate and intricate. Jacobs and Wellman collaborate to create a cohesive and immersive experience for art lovers. The Gallery Alchemy says,” The duos encourage everyone to ponder through their respective mediums and encourage viewers to reconnect with the natural world. Appreciating the inherent beauty, intricate details and vibrant colours that surrounds us is what "Ground Up" is all about. Nature's profound impact on our lives and the importance of fostering and safegaurding our environment are highlighted by this exhibition”. To know more about art exhibitions Sydney or art gallery South Coast NSW visit us at

