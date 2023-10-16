Successful Gaming Workshop By Arijit Bhattacharyya At AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 1, 2023 - The world of Audio-Visual Gaming and Computer Graphics (AVGC) is experiencing an extraordinary surge, rapidly establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing industries.



The demand for knowledgeable and skilled professionals within this dynamic sector has never been more pronounced, presenting a prime opportunity for individuals to invest their time in mastering the authentic art of gaming and advance alongside this burgeoning industry. Acknowledging this, Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT), Noida, takes immense pride in commemorating a highly successful workshop on gaming led by Arijit Bhattacharyya, the illustrious founder of Virtualinfocom.



Arijit Bhattacharyya, a pioneer in the gaming realm and the visionary behind Virtualinfocom, a distinguished game development and animation studio, has been an eminent figure in India's gaming industry since its inception in 1998..



In recognition of his monumental contributions, Arijit Bhattacharyya was honored with a prestigious life membership by the International Film and Television Club of Asian Academy of Film and Television. This accolade reflects his profound impact and influence within the entertainment sector.



The workshop orchestrated by AAFT under the expert guidance of Arijit Bhattacharyya was a resounding success, empowering participants with crucial skills and knowledge vital for excelling in the AVGC industry. The event comprehensively covered diverse topics, ranging from game development and animation to computer graphics, shedding light on the latest trends steering the future of gaming.



