Microtech Prominent Presence At The GITEX Technology Week In Dubai From 16 To 20 October 2023

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Microtech , an innovative SME operating in the design, construction and sale of IT devices and IT components, announces its participation at the GITEX Technology Week ( ) taking place at the World Trade Center in Dubai from the 16th to the 20th of October.

GITEX Global represents one of the most important trade fairs where, from over 170 countries, more than 6,000 of the most innovative companies and the best minds in the world will gather to elevate business, economy, society and culture, offering unlimited opportunities for the world's leading business founders, investors and innovators. During the fair there will be booths of companies operating in the AI, Telecommunications, Cybersecurity, Metaverse, Gaming and many other innovative sectors. More than 1,400 speakers from those industries will have their speeches and it will be possible to follow, and actively participate, in several workshops prepared by companies to offer a complete experience to the visitor.

Microtech will showcase the LudiX Gaming PC configurator , a software platform completely customizable that can be integrated into the website and in the stores of the retailers/distributors adopting it. In fact, LudiX becomes a central element of the brand's offer, both online and in the physical stores, allowing distribution chains to operate in the large market of Do-It-Yourself gaming PCs , significantly reducing their investments in stock. In addition to LudiX, other Microtech brand devices will also be presented, both consumer (laptops, tablets) and educational (interactive monitors, mini-PCs, VR viewers, OPS).

Fabio Rifici , CEO and Founder of Microtech commented:“Some Middle Eastern countries are at the forefront of the Gaming sector, both for gaming locations and for the huge investments they have decided to allocate to this market, among the highest ever recorded. Our presence at Gitex is therefore fundamental to allow us to enter and develop business activities in a strategic market we are looking at with ever greater interest".

Saudi Arabia, for example, is investing significantly in the world of gamers as part of the strategy to diversify the country's economy. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, through Savvy Gaming Group, plans to invest $37.8 billion in the global gaming industry – $13 billion will go to M&A deals and $18 billion to smaller acquisitions. By 2030, Saudi Arabia expects the sector to contribute 1% of its GDP.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Global.

Contacts:

MICROTECH

e

T + 39 02 472663

IRTOP CONSULTING



T+39 02 4547 3884

About Microtech:

Microtech is an innovative SME active in the design, assembly and sale of IT devices and IT components, a leader in the development of innovative digital solutions that aim to guarantee quality and reliability. The company created the proprietary LudiX® configuration platform intended for the Gaming sector which allows retail customers to build a gaming PC through a user-friendly interface, based on artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, already capable of an offer of over 5 trillion combinations. Microtech has also developed its own operating system , called LiberOS , based on Linux Kernel and characterized by a very easy-to-use interface. The company recently presented the V1S1ONE VR viewer at IFA Berlin 2023 , together with an ecosystem of VR content specifically developed for the Education sector. In February 2023 the company concluded a fundraising of 2.7 million Euro on the Mamacrowd platform, with the aim of supporting the development of the internationalization process and strengthening the LudiX® platform dedicated to Gaming.

Download logo