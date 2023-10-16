$1.5 Billion Automotive Carbon Wheels Market : Growing At A CAGR Of 9.9% | Industry Forecast 2021-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Carbon Wheels Market by Vehicle Type, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Automotive Carbon Wheels Market ," The automotive carbon wheels market was valued at $626.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Automotive carbon wheels are designed for use in high-performance vehicles such as sports cars and SUVs, where wheel strength, weight, and vibration dampening capabilities are critical. People's disposable income has increased, increasing their purchasing power and increasing their preference for luxury items such as performance vehicles. Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., a German performance car manufacturer, saw a 43% increase in sales in 2019 with a total of 8,205 units sold globally, up from 5,750 units sold the previous year. As a result, the global automotive carbon wheel market is being propelled by an increase in the sale of performance vehicles.

Automotive carbon wheels are also lightweight and strong wheels made of carbon fibre reinforced polymers. These wheels are commonly used to improve speed efficiency in luxury and premium vehicles. Rising premium and luxury vehicle ownership, as well as an increase in the number of Ultra-High and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI), will drive industry growth. Furthermore, vehicle owners' ongoing efforts to improve efficiency, performance, and aesthetic appeal will drive up demand for aftermarket automotive carbon wheels. As a result, all of these factors are expected to gain traction for automotive carbon wheels.

Request Sample Pages-

The global automotive carbon wheels market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, distribution channel and region. By vehicle type, the market has been divided into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. By distribution channel, the analysis has been divided into OEM and aftermarket. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include Carbon Revolution, Dymag Group Limited, ESE Carbon, ROTOBOX d.o.o., Litespeed Racing LLC, HITACHI METALS, LTD., Phoenix Wheel Company, Inc., Rolko Kohlgrüber GmbH, Thyssenkrupp AG, and Ronal Group.

The report focuses on the global automotive carbon wheels market. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for automotive carbon wheels in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.

Procure Complete Research Report-

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CARBON WHEELS MARKET

The Covid-19 impact on automotive carbon wheels market has been negative. The global reduction in automotive sales in 2020 due to the lockdowns and restrictions during the pandemic has drastically significantly impacted the sales of automotive carbon wheels globally.

During the pandemic, the disturbance in international supply chains for transportation of essential components that are utilized in automotive carbon wheels such as semiconductors has also impacted the global automotive carbon wheels market industry .

Inquiry Before Buying-

Key Findings of the Study

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the OEM sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to have the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Asia-Pacific Marine HVAC Market :

Electric Vehicle HVAC Market :

Automotive Ethernet Market :

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn