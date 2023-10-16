IOT In Agriculture Market Size Is Expected To Grow $84.5 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 12.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The IOT in agriculture market is being driven by several factors, including the growing demand for real-time data analytics, rising use of cloud-based services

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global IOT In Agriculture Market was estimated at $27.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $84.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

IoT (Internet of Things) in agriculture refers to the use of connected devices and sensors to collect data on various aspects of agricultural operations. The data collected by these devices can be analyzed to provide insights and make data-driven decisions to optimize operations, increase efficiency, and improve crop yield and quality.

IoT in agriculture also includes the use of drones, robots, and autonomous vehicles to perform tasks such as planting, monitoring crops, and harvesting. These devices can be equipped with sensors and cameras to collect data on crop growth and health, soil conditions, and other factors that impact crop yield and quality. Overall, IoT in agriculture can help farmers increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve the sustainability of their operations by optimizing resource use and minimizing waste.

Leading Key Players:

Some of the major players analyzed in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture report include Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Telit, Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming, Trimble Inc., OnFarm Systems Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., SlantRange, Inc., and The Climate Corporation.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global IOT in agriculture market based on system, farm type, application and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global IOT in agriculture market revenue and is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same region would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the system, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, for more than one-third of the global IOT in agriculture market revenue and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. The same segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. The report also discusses automation and control systems, sensing and monitoring devices, livestock monitoring hardware, fish farming hardware, and smart greenhouse hardware segments.

Based on the farm type, the large segment contributed to more than half of the global IOT in agriculture market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. On the other hand, the mid size segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.0% throughout the forecast period. The small farms segment is also studied in the report.

By application, the global IoT in agriculture market is classified into precision farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, and fish farm monitoring. The precision farming segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2021 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Precision farming through application of communication and information technology including IoT is expected to revolutionize the global IoT agriculture market. IoT in farming is achieved by implanting sensors that provide real time data. The data from the sensor can be shared with the growers either through cloud or local server, which depends on reliability of internet connectivity and communication network. Thus, energy loss can be reduced by providing energy-efficient solutions such as harvester and tractors, to monitor farm equipment. These are the factors that fuel the growth in precision farming application of IoT in agriculture market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current IOT in agriculture market Trends, estimations, and dynamics of the IOT in agriculture Market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing iot in agriculture market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the IOT in agriculture market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the IOT in Agriculture Industry players.

