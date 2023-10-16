Let's Talktm With Dr. David Rosenzweig, Board Certified Foot And Ankle Surgeon: Rye Brook, New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Martin Eli, PublisherRYE BROOK, NEW YORK, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Let's TalkTM Publisher: Thank you for joining us today Dr. Rosenzweig. Before we talk about your practice and The Advanced Footcare Center ( ) in greater detail, please tell us about your background.Dr. David Rosenzweig: I am a board certified foot and ankle surgeon having trained in foot surgery and sports medicine in New York City.Publisher: Please give us an overview about your practice and the procedures ( ) you offer.Dr. David Rosenzweig: At Advanced Footcare Center we offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical techniques for all foot and ankle issues. We do office and hospital-based surgical procedures on an ambulatory basis allowing immediate weight bearing in most cases, including the newest Lapiplasty and minimally invasive techniques. I am on staff at both Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.Publisher: What types of issues are you seeing most often among your patients?Dr. David Rosenzweig: Some of the most common complaints are heel and arch pain (plantar fasciitis and heel spur syndrome), bunions, hammer toes, Morton's neuroma, warts, and ingrown and fungal toenails. Children's foot issues include flat feet, ankle sprains, shin splints and other sports-related injuries, in-toe deformities, and heel pain such as Sever's disease (calcaneal apophysitis).Publisher: The testimonials here ( ) speak volumes about your services, capabilities, the high-level of care and positive results you deliver to your patients. Without naming any patients, of course, would you like to talk about any particular success stories?Dr. David Rosenzweig: My greatest success is the gratitude I have received from the many patients who have come to me in pain or after having had a negative surgical experience with other doctors and who thank me and tell me they wish they had not waited so long to see me. I am also proud of my 25-years of podiatric service to professional athletes and teams, including my affiliations with the New York Knicks and New York Rangers ( ) .Publisher: Are there any new treatments or new technologies that you would like to discuss?Dr. David Rosenzweig: We endeavor to offer our patients the latest proven treatments and technologies, including:.EPAT® (Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Technology): shock wave therapy to relieve pain quickly;.New Cutera Genesis Plus LaserTM surgery for fungal nails, ingrown nails, warts and cysts;.3D Bunion CorrectionTM - The Lapiplasty® Procedure.Custom Orthotics to improve alignment and function and, if injured, accelerate return to prior activity;.Ethyl alcohol injections for Morton's neuroma and painful skin cysts;.PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) technique for chronic pain syndromes.Publisher: What would you like new patients to know about Insurance?Dr. David Rosenzweig: Please check our website for the list of all the Insurance plans in which we participate or better yet, call our office at (914) 937-7077.Publisher: Thank you again for joining us today, David, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Dr. David Rosenzweig: Thank you for having me.************************************************************************************************************************************Dr. David Rosenzweig offers advanced medical, nonsurgical, and surgical care of the foot and ankle for children, adults, and professional athletes.************************************************************************************************************************************Contact:The Advanced Footcare Center( )90 South Ridge StreetRye Brook, New York, 10573T: (914) 937-7077F: (914) 937-7677Email:************************************************************************************************************************************Want to be featured in the Let's TalkTM interview series?Please contact our Founding Publisher Martin Eli.The“Let's TalkTM” and“In The BoardroomTM” brand namesare owned by Research 1825, Incorporated, a New York State corporation.For more information, please click here:************************************************************************************************************************************

