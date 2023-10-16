Ukrainian Military Down Russia's Mi-8 Helicopter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.
The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
The commander posted a video, showing the enemy helicopter on fire.
“Burning well. Good job, warriors,” Syrskyi added.
A reminder that, on October 14, 2023, Ukrainian forces destroyed Russia's Su-25 aircraft, one BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle, and one Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in the Tavria direction.
