Ukrainian Military Down Russia's Mi-8 Helicopter

Ukraine's Defense Forces have shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The commander posted a video, showing the enemy helicopter on fire.

“Burning well. Good job, warriors,” Syrskyi added.

A reminder that, on October 14, 2023, Ukrainian forces destroyed Russia's Su-25 aircraft, one BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle, and one Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in the Tavria direction.